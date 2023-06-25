SKIMS condoles demise of Assistant Prof Gastroenterology

Srinagar: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has expressed sorrow on the demise of Dr Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Assistant Professor Department of Gastroenterology SKIMS.
“Director SKIMS & all Staff members of SKIMS offer heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family. May almighty give enough strength to his family on this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” SKIMS said in a statement.
Meanwhile, SKIMS Faculty, SKIMS Faculty Welfare Forum (SKIMSFWF) has also expressed sorrow at the demise. “SKIMSFWF expresses immense grief on the sad demise of our young colleague and a talented gastroenterologist Dr Gulzar Ahmad Dar.
Dr Gulzar, was an efficient and kind hearted doctor and his untimely death has shocked the entire medical fraternity. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. May Allah (swt) grant him highest place in Jannah and bestow upon the family the courage and fortitude to bear this inconceivable loss,” the Forum said in a statement.
Medical Superintendent of Khyber Medical Institute Dr Showkat Shah also condoled Dr Gulzar’s demise. “He was an efficient doctor. His demise is an irreparable loss to the medical field in Kashmir. His contribution towards patient care will be remembered,” Shah said.