SKIMS condoles demise of Assistant Prof Gastroenterology

Srinagar: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has expressed sorrow on the demise of Dr Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Assistant Professor Department of Gastroenterology SKIMS.

“Director SKIMS & all Staff members of SKIMS offer heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family. May almighty give enough strength to his family on this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” SKIMS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SKIMS Faculty, SKIMS Faculty Welfare Forum (SKIMSFWF) has also expressed sorrow at the demise. “SKIMSFWF expresses immense grief on the sad demise of our young colleague and a talented gastroenterologist Dr Gulzar Ahmad Dar.