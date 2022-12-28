SKIMS conducts 3rd Annual Research Day

He further said technology advancement has revolutionised the world and many diseases have been eradicated but leaves no room for complacency.

He urged to contribute in generation of knowledge to serve society. He also stressed on interlinking of students with various institutions for quality research purposes.

Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul Director SKIMS/EOSG in his address appreciated Dr. Ashraf Ganai for organising research day which is now held annually is an important event with long term implications. “We must develop credible research which must be novel, focused and community oriented,” he said.

He further said that research is one of the major focused areas of SKIMS and evolution in the patient care comes because of the research eventually benefitting patient care which is the primary objective of the research. He thanked all guests and participants in the event.