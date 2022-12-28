SKIMS conducts 3rd Annual Research Day

Srinagar: The Department of Clinical Research SKIMS today inaugurated ‘3rd Annual Research Day’.
During the event 18 research papers selected out of 40 of faculty members representing different specialties were presented in a scientific session and reviewed by panelists.
In the inaugural ceremony Prof. Nazir Ahmed Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST, who was the chief guest, on the occasion felicitated the SKIMS administration on bringing forth the research done at SKIMS and appreciated medical practitioners for their services.
He further said technology advancement has revolutionised the world and many diseases have been eradicated but leaves no room for complacency.
He urged to contribute in generation of knowledge to serve society. He also stressed on interlinking of students with various institutions for quality research purposes.
Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul Director SKIMS/EOSG in his address appreciated Dr. Ashraf Ganai for organising research day which is now held annually is an important event with long term implications. “We must develop credible research which must be novel, focused and community oriented,” he said.
He further said that research is one of the major focused areas of SKIMS and evolution in the patient care comes because of the research eventually benefitting patient care which is the primary objective of the research. He thanked all guests and participants in the event.
Guest of honor Professor Muhammad Afzal Wani Former Dean & HOD Neurosurgery SKIMS lauded the administration for organising this event.
“SKIMS is flourishing under the leadership of Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul. Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS Prof. Bashir Ahmed Laway also spoke on the occasion and in his address he advised students to get their work published and said SKIMS has shown growth in patient care and teaching and research is also main focused area of the institution,” he said expressing hope the Annual Research Day will make students more aware about research.
Prof. Ashraf Ganie, Organizing Chairman highlighted the essence of conducting the Research Day. He thanked the administration for constant support for development of research and appreciated former directors for approval of Annual Research Day at SKIMS where faculty showcase their research work, he added.
The event was attended by eminent scientists and Ex-Directors of the Institution besides students and faculty. Dr. Reshma Roshan Department of Clinical Haematology presented vote of thanks.