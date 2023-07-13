SKIMS conducts Pulmonary update on current trends in Respiratory Diseases

Srinagar: A day-long scientific programme on Pulmonary Update on Current trends in respiratory diseases was conducted today at SKIMS by the Department of Pulmonary Medicine.

During the programme various brainstorming sessions took place including pulmonary infection, COPD, Pneumonia, bronchial asthma and adult vaccination. The scientific sessions were chaired by prominent experts on the subject including Dr. Navid Nazir Shah, Dr. Sunaullah, Prof Aijaz Nabi Koul , Dr. Roohi Rasool , Dr. Syed Mudassir Qadri and others.

The panel discussion on "Pulmonary Thromboembolism : Approach & Management and the workshop about the novel pulmonary functions technology known as impulse oscillometry" was also conducted where in latest approaches and techniques were deliberated and discussed.

Director SKIMS Prof Parvaiz A. Koul said such scientific programs are always beneficial in disseminating knowledge and update with recent advances in the subject. He further said that SKIMS is frequently conducting such academic activities and keeping high the scientific temperament of the Institution which are closely concerned with the generation, advancement, dissemination, and application of scientific and technical knowledge in different fields of medicine.

The event was attended by various delegates across the country, SKIMS faculty, postgraduates / residents and other guests from various institutions of Jammu and Kashmir.