SKIMS opens Drug counter in COVID Block

Srinagar: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has operationalised specific drug counter in COVID block for convenience of patients.

“Medical Superintendent SKIMS informed that drug counter has been opened and is functional from today. He said, it was a public demand that the IDB/COVID block should have separate drug counter. The drug counter will have all required drugs available and it will be convenient for the patients admitted in COVID block who otherwise had to purchase drugs from main pharmacy SKIMS. The services are hoped to bring relief to the COVID patients for drug procurement,” SKIMS Assistant Director (Public Relations) said in a statement.