SKIMS organises blood donation camp

Srinagar: On the occasion, World Blood Donor Day, the department of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology SKIMS organised a voluntary Blood Donation Camp today.
The slogan of the campaign was "Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often."
Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A Koul attended camp and encouraged voluntary donors to participate in such events.
Many NGO's including Al Iman Youth Foundation, Awaz-o-Ehsas, Medical Aid Forum Kangan and G.R Beigh Memorial Trust and medical and paramedical staff of the SKIMS participated and donated blood.
The HOD, Blood Transfusion & Immunohematology of the event informed that around more than 70 units of the blood were collected so far. She thanked all the donors for their overwhelming participation. She also thanked Director SKIMS for facilitating the event.
The World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on June 14 to thank the selflessness of voluntary blood donors and celebrate life and humanity.