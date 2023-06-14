SKIMS organises blood donation camp

Srinagar: On the occasion, World Blood Donor Day, the department of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology SKIMS organised a voluntary Blood Donation Camp today.

The slogan of the campaign was "Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often."

Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A Koul attended camp and encouraged voluntary donors to participate in such events.

Many NGO's including Al Iman Youth Foundation, Awaz-o-Ehsas, Medical Aid Forum Kangan and G.R Beigh Memorial Trust and medical and paramedical staff of the SKIMS participated and donated blood.