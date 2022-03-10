SKIMS Soura integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Srinagar: SKIMS Soura today integrated Hospital Information System with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in an event today here.
The event was organized by Department of IT & Electronics & Communication, Information Technology and Hospital Administration SKIMS. “It is a major step towards hassle-free, digitized and integrated healthcare services and will benefit general public to draw benefit of healthcare facilities in a seamless digital manner,” SKIMS said in a statement.
On the occasion, SKIMS also signed MOU with J&K Bank for starting online payment system which is seen another big step towards digitization for better patient care.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education Vivek Bhardwaj who was Chief Guest on the occasion lauded the SKIMS for its robust Health Information System.
He said integration of SKIMS has with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will mark a new beginning and the SKIMS will become a role model for the entire country.
He emphasised the digital revolution in various aspects of life is making huge strides to ease our lives, case in point being current elections in the country wherein results are declared virtually the time, the voting finishes. He congratulated SKIMS for taking lead in the UT in the segment as also in the Country.
Director SKIMS/EOSG Prof. Parvaiz A Koul in his address said that integration of existing HIS at SKIMS with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission as part of Digital India Program will undoubtedly make healthcare delivery services easy and more accessible.
Professor Koul while dispelling the apprehensions about digital health records said it is absolutely safe and protects privacy of the patient and will enhance efficiency of the healthcare system.
He congratulated IT team SKIMS for their services and developing sound Hospital Information System which he said is one of its kind in the country.
He further added that SKIMS will soon have fully cashless transaction system and thanked J&K Bank for their constant support. He said signing of MoU with the J&K bank on this platform is the final step towards it.
Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai, Zonal Head Kashmir Central, J&K Bank who was present on the occasion assured full support and said J&K Bank will facilitate SKIMS at every step for better patient care delivery.
Farooq Ahmad Wani, Superintendent Engineer IT & Electronic Communications SKIMS highlighted the role of IT systems in SKIMS and said the department has come a long way in making system robust and efficient through IT solutions.
He acknowledged the role of IT professionals in SKIMS which he said are working at multiple levels and strengthening healthcare services at SKIMS.