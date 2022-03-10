SKIMS Soura integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education Vivek Bhardwaj who was Chief Guest on the occasion lauded the SKIMS for its robust Health Information System.

He said integration of SKIMS has with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will mark a new beginning and the SKIMS will become a role model for the entire country.

He emphasised the digital revolution in various aspects of life is making huge strides to ease our lives, case in point being current elections in the country wherein results are declared virtually the time, the voting finishes. He congratulated SKIMS for taking lead in the UT in the segment as also in the Country.