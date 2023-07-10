SKIMS struggles with 40% faculty vacancies

Srinagar: At the prestigious Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, a staggering 40 percent of faculty positions remain unfilled, raising concerns about compromised patient care and the potential impact on postgraduate programs. With more faculty members approaching retirement, the situation is expected to worsen in the coming year.

According to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request, SKIMS has confirmed that of the 290 sanctioned posts, 113, including Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Additional Professors, and Professors, remain vacant.

This significant shortage has a direct impact on the intake capacity of postgraduate programs and further exacerbates the challenges faced in providing quality patient services.

Notably, the number of postgraduate students admitted depends on the availability of faculty, with a professor being capable of guiding three students and an assistant professor limited to one.