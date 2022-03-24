SKIMS to conduct 26th Postgraduate Research Presentation Programme

Director SKIMS/ Ex-officio Secretary to Govt. Prof. Parvaiz A Koul complimented the organising department. He said the PGRP offers great learning platform to young researchers to present their research in front of experts. “This annual event is a hallmark of SKIMS which has always prioritized research, the essence of this university of Medical Science,” he said.

Prof. Saleem A Wani HOD Urology & Organising Chairman of the event said that PGRP is a major annual academic event of the SKIMS where Post-doctoral, Postgraduate and other research scholars present their research papers.