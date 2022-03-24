SKIMS to conduct 26th Postgraduate Research Presentation Programme
Srinagar: SKIMS is all set to conduct its 26th Postgraduate Research Presentation Programme (PGRPP), a mega academic event.
The event is organised by the Department of Urology SKIMS. During the two day event 147 research papers will be presented. Prof. Nazir A. Ganai Vice Chancellor Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences & Technology Kashmir will be the chief guest on the occasion.
Director SKIMS/ Ex-officio Secretary to Govt. Prof. Parvaiz A Koul complimented the organising department. He said the PGRP offers great learning platform to young researchers to present their research in front of experts. “This annual event is a hallmark of SKIMS which has always prioritized research, the essence of this university of Medical Science,” he said.
Prof. Saleem A Wani HOD Urology & Organising Chairman of the event said that PGRP is a major annual academic event of the SKIMS where Post-doctoral, Postgraduate and other research scholars present their research papers.
“This event provides them an opportunity to showcase their work before academic luminaries. The event is a great opportunity for all to exchange information and knowledge and to promote scientific culture which eventually benefits patient care. This year around 147 research papers will be presented in two day long scientific sessions to be held at SKIMS auditorium,” he added.
Besides, research scholars the heads of various academic institutions will participate in the event.