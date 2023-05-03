SKIMS to hold Mid-Term CME 2023 of ISSH

Srinagar: Indian Society for Surgery of the Hand (ISSH) Mid-Term CME 2023 on theme “Hand Surgery past present and future” organised by Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery SKIMS will be inaugurated on May 5 at SKIMS Auditorium. Former Director Dr. Showkat Ali Zargar has consented to be the Chief guest on the occasion while as Dr. Santosh Rath President ISSH will be the guest of honour.

Organising chairman of the event informed that the inaugural ceremony will be followed by series of programmes on May 6 including guest lecturers by prominent experts of the subject, panel discussion and surgical video session.

The event will be attended by experts/delegates from all over the country besides Heads & faculty from various institutions of J&K.