SKUAST-K celebrates Independence Day

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir celebrated the 77th Independence Day with fervour and gaiety.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai led the flag hoisting ceremony early morning at the Shalimar campus of the varsity. Registrar, Directors of the University, Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Controller of Examinations, Heads of Departments, Professors, and other officers of the university along with the students participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony with enthusiasm. The National Anthem was also played during the celebration event.

On the occasion, the vice chancellor highlighted the importance of celebrations held in the university with regard to Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Soil, My Country) which saw an overwhelming participation of students, faculty members and staff.

He paid rich tributes to all those who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle of India against British Colonial rule and the remarkable progress made thereafter in all walks of life.

“Once a food-starved nation with just a population of 35 crores, mostly relying on imports of agricultural commodities, India has now become a nation producing surplus food, besides feeding its own whooping 140 crore population,” he said while highlighting the progress the country has made over the years.

The vice chancellor further desired that the students of varsity should besides their professional studies, read literature and history as well to grow their mental faculties and see how the nation has walked through difficult times and reached its present position as a global leader. The Flag Hoisting ceremonies were also held at all other campuses and research stations of the SKUAST-K. Deans, associate deans of faculties and colleges, and heads of research stations led the ceremonies at their respective campuses and stations.