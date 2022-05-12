SKUAST-K celebrates Int’l Day of Plant Health

Srinagar: Experts at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science & Technology of Kashmir Thursday warned about importing plant material through e-commerce channels without proper quarantine and phytosanitary controls as such products have high chances of spreading various diseases.
The experts were speaking at an event held to commemorate the International Day of Plant Health-2022 at SKUAST-K's Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura.
Every year International Day of Plant Health is celebrated on May 12 with an aim to raise awareness for the safety of plants. SKUAST-K's Biodiversity Club has organised the event in collaboration with the Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura under the ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the university.
Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Prof Raihana Habib Kanth and other experts who spoke at the occasion, said agriculture faculty and students have to make the general public aware of the risks involved in importing plants and plant products across borders as they may be infected with various diseases or harbour pestss.
“We need to be careful when ordering plants and plant products through channels such as e-commerce with postal services that bypass regular phytosanitary controls,” said Prof Kanth.