SKUAST-K convenes Standing Evaluation Committee meeting to devise Spray Schedule

Srinagar: The 39th Standing Evaluation Committee was held under the Chairmanship of Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-

Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir, to deliberate and discuss the evaluation report of various agro-chemicals and devise a strategy for management of various diseases, insects and pests in Horticulture crops.

The meeting was attended by the Officers of the University, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Joint Director Horticulture Baramulla, District officers from Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kupwara, and Anantnag, Deputy Director Enforcement Kashmir, Scientists and Heads of KVKs.

Before the day proceedings began, Prof. Sarfraz A. Wani, Director Research, provided an overview of the significance of the Agro-Chemical Evaluation Programme and its utility in various screening.