SKUAST-K convenes Standing Evaluation Committee meeting to devise Spray Schedule

Srinagar: The 39th Standing Evaluation Committee was held under the Chairmanship of Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-
Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir, to deliberate and discuss the evaluation report of various agro-chemicals and devise a strategy for management of various diseases, insects and pests in Horticulture crops.
The meeting was attended by the Officers of the University, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Joint Director Horticulture Baramulla, District officers from Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kupwara, and Anantnag, Deputy Director Enforcement Kashmir, Scientists and Heads of KVKs.
Before the day proceedings began, Prof. Sarfraz A. Wani, Director Research, provided an overview of the significance of the Agro-Chemical Evaluation Programme and its utility in various screening.
Prof. Wani presented the Action Taken Report of the 38th SEC meeting and emphasized that this prestigious programme will be refined to enhance the applicability of identified pesticides/fungicides.
The officers of the Horticulture department reported on the prevalence of disease and the use of pesticides in their respective districts. They commended the University Scientists for their collaborative efforts.
The main issues that were highlighted were the management of diseases in Apple, Walnuts, and Plums, among other topics. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nazir Ahmad lauded the efforts of the development departments in implementing the University's recommendations to increase horticulture production in the entire Kashmir region.
Prof. Ahmad emphasized the use of modern ICT tools for efficient data recording.
The University's field functionaries and KVK Scientists should educate farmers on various orchard management practices to increase productivity and decrease future losses caused by inclement weather.
In collaboration with Horticulture and Enforcement Directorate, Kashmir, he proposed a coordinated evaluation of pesticide molecules for apple and other fruit crops to eliminate spurious insecticides/pesticides/fungicides.
The House suggested ways for extensive outreach of spray schedules to overcome the menace of pesticide overuse.