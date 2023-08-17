SKUAST-K holds programme under World Bank-ICAR funded NAHEP

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir held an entrepreneurship idea pitching programme at the Faculty of Forestry campus.
The programme was held under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).
The pitches were delivered by undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students of the faculty. Dean Faculty of Forestry, Prof SA Gangoo on the occasion spoke about the global success stories that have made big with such initiatives.
Program coordinator, Prof Akhlaq Amin Wani gave insights about the program and informed the house about the diversity of business ideas presented during the program that have commercial viability besides solving peoples’ problems. Dr Naveed Hamid (CEO, SKIIE SKUAST-K) also spoke on the occasion.
Different ideas that were pitched during the program include Job Done-Make your life easy (Humera Gulzar, E-Zamindara-Your trustworthy friend (Jalib Hussain), Resin Radiance-Waste to Wealth (Sadiya Zargar), Syntheticura-Empowering tomorrow sustaining today (Mir Muskaan un Nisa), Tadbeer-Fluid not plastic (Farhana Manzoor), Ascor Home Décor-Make it beautiful (Ibrahim/Fahad Nazeer), e-Dispose-Trash it better (Talib Bashir), Red Rice Drink, The original (Rubia Bashir Khan) and Revolutionizing wellness with Bergenia ciliate (Stone Crusher) (Sabira Nisaar). Top three ideas amongst the pitches shall be announced soon.