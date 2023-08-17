SKUAST-K holds programme under World Bank-ICAR funded NAHEP

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir held an entrepreneurship idea pitching programme at the Faculty of Forestry campus.

The programme was held under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

The pitches were delivered by undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students of the faculty. Dean Faculty of Forestry, Prof SA Gangoo on the occasion spoke about the global success stories that have made big with such initiatives.