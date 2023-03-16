SKUAST-K holds workshop on gender equality

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Women at Workplace Central Committee (WWCC) organised a daylong workshop on women’s empowerment, ‘Gender Equality Today, Sustainable Tomorrow’ on Thursday at Shalimar Campus.

Retired High Court Judge Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, who was the chief guest at the occasion gave an overview of women’s rights in in J&K. In his elaborative speech, he stressed on reforms at family level in order to preserve the role of elderly women in running the affairs of social and cultural importance. During an interactive session with the participants Justice Kirmani described a good human being that will help in upholding the society with no gender bias.