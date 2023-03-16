SKUAST-K holds workshop on gender equality

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Women at Workplace Central Committee (WWCC) organised a daylong workshop on women’s empowerment, ‘Gender Equality Today, Sustainable Tomorrow’ on Thursday at Shalimar Campus.
Retired High Court Judge Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, who was the chief guest at the occasion gave an overview of women’s rights in in J&K. In his elaborative speech, he stressed on reforms at family level in order to preserve the role of elderly women in running the affairs of social and cultural importance. During an interactive session with the participants Justice Kirmani described a good human being that will help in upholding the society with no gender bias.
Director Education Prof MAA Siddique, while talking about the Islamic perspective of gender rights, underlined the fact that in Islam there is zero tolerance so far as crime against women is concerned. Advocate Masooda spoke on the legal aspects of the women empowerment and highlighted the responsibilities of women in restructuring a better sustainable society.
Chairperson, WAWCC, Prof Shaheen Gul in her opening remarks highlighted the role of women for better society and importance of the Committee to contest the atrocities carried against the women. The students actively took part in interactive session and asked various questions related to issues of women at workplace.