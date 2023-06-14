Srinagar: SKUAST-K organises capacity building programme for students to inculcate Peace, Human Values under value Education.

The event was organised by Department of Students Welfare Shalimar, SKUAST-K. The training was organised in collaboration with The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) from June 12 to 14.

The inaugural session was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. M. A. A Siddique along with Dean faculty of Horticulture Prof. Neelofar Banday and Coordinator CCPC-FOH Prof. F.A. Lone Vice-Chancellor, Prof. M.A.A Siddique. He congratulated Dr. Seemi Lohani, Students Welfare Officer and