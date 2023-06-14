Srinagar: SKUAST-K organises capacity building programme for students to inculcate Peace, Human Values under value Education.
The event was organised by Department of Students Welfare Shalimar, SKUAST-K. The training was organised in collaboration with The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) from June 12 to 14.
The inaugural session was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. M. A. A Siddique along with Dean faculty of Horticulture Prof. Neelofar Banday and Coordinator CCPC-FOH Prof. F.A. Lone Vice-Chancellor, Prof. M.A.A Siddique. He congratulated Dr. Seemi Lohani, Students Welfare Officer and
Training Co-ordinator for organizing this type of unique program for the students. Dean Faculty of Horticulture Prof. Neelofar Bandey stated that the value of education among students is one of the best efforts to create a good atmosphere.
The aim of the programme was to empower students to face past events, gain willingness to change and also aid in better anger management. More than 100 students and scholars from various divisions from the university. The anchored by two Ph. D scholars Burgish Parveez Bhat and Shehwar Ilyas of the university.