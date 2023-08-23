SKUAST-K ranked among top innovation-led universities by Union Ministry of Education

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir has emerged among the top innovation-led universities of the country, as per the recently released NIRF-Innovation ranking by the Union Ministry of Education.

SKUAST-K is the only State Agricultural University in the country that has figured in NIRF-Innovation 2023 and only institution in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to figure in the innovation band of 11-50 of the ranking.

National Institutional Ranking Framework Innovation (NIRF-Innovation) is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Govt of India to rank major higher educational institutions and universities in the country on indicators related to "Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development" among students and faculty members.

The top 10 ranks have been secured by some of the prestigious IITs, while as the SKUAST-K has emerged in the next band of the top 11-50 educational institutions of the country alongside Amity University, AMU, IIM, IIT Khargpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT Mandi with 45th All-India rank.