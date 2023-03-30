SKUAST-K signs strategic MOU on Wildlife Research & Development

Srinagar: During the 65th Research Council Meeting of SKUAST-Kashmir, a tripartite agreement was signed between the Department of Wildlife Protection, SKUAST Kashmir and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) Benguluru.

The agreement was signed by Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, PCCF/Chief Wildlife Warden, Jammu & Kashmir Government, Director NCBS, Bengaluru in presence of Dr. T. Mohapatra, Ex Director General & Secretary DARE, ICAR. Officials said the strategic agreement aims to foster research collaborations between partnering institutions in the field of conservation genetics, with a special focus on estimating the snow leopard population.

The event was attended by the University's officers headed by Director Research Dr. Sarafraz A. Wani, officers from line departments, officers of the Wildlife Department, Rashid Yahya Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Wildlife Warden Central Division, Dachigam and Research Officer. All the members of the Research Council of SKUAST-Kashmir also attended the meeting.