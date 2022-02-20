SKUAST-K students shine in national speech competition

Srinagar: Bringing laurels to the university and Jammu and Kashmir, three students from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have won first, second and sixth position in a national speech writing competition held by Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The national-level inter-agriculture university competition was held to commemorate Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti recently.
Sairah Laharwal, Hamnah Geelani and Ayman Qamri won first, second and sixth position respectively in the speech competition which was attended by more than 50 students from various agricultural universities of the country.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai and various teachers of the unversity congratulated the students for topping the competition.