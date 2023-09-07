SKUAST-K working for comprehensive development of agriculture in J&K: VC

Srinagar: While reiterating Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s commitment towards academic excellence and innovation, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, today said the university is working for the comprehensive development of agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof Ganai said there is a continued pursuit for transformative changes in the agricultural sector which is aimed at sustainable farming practices with the support of latest technologies for food security of the general public and the dignified livelihood of the farming community.

The vice chancellor was speaking at the valedictory function of the three-day national conference on ‘Future of Agriculture and Agriculture for Future: Indian Perspective’ organised by the university’s Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture in collaboration with the Society for Plant Research (VEGETOS). More than 200 scientists and agriculture experts from across the country participated in the three-day conference to brainstorm the emerging challenges in the agriculture sector of the country and how to develop the future food policy.

CEO of the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) and Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Ashok Dalwai, who was the chief guest praised SKUAST-K for its impressive ranking as the 4th best agriculture university in the country. Dr Dalwai acknowledged the significant role of such conferences in shaping the future of Indian agriculture.

Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Saurabh Bhagat, who was the guest of honour at the valedictory function, emphasised the critical role of agriculture in shaping India's future. Bhagat highlighted the need for sustainable practices, technological advancements, and innovation to address the pressing challenges of food security, climate change, and rural development. He commended SKUAST-Kashmir for creating an ecosystem conducive to skill development and the introduction of skill courses.

Prof SK Bhatnagar, Founder Chairman, and Secretary-General of the Society for Plant Research expressed his heartfelt thanks to SKUAST-Kashmir for hosting this important event, which has enriched the agricultural research landscape.

Organising secretary and Head Division of Vegetable Science, Prof Baseerat Afroza, presented the conference report, encapsulating the key discussions, recommendations, and outcomes of the conference. Dr Faheema Mushtaq, professor Division of Vegetable Science presented the welcome address and Dr Ajaz Malik, Scientist Division of Vegetable Science, presented the vote of thanks.