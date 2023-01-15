SKUAST Kashmir bags Rs 10 Crore grant from DST under PURSE Programme

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir has got another stamp of recognition for its excellence in research when its scientists competed for the prestigious grant of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and won Rs 10 crore for development of research infrastructure under DST’s Promotion of the University Research and Scientific Excellence (DST-PURSE) programme.

DST’s support under the program is aimed at strengthening the research capacity of research institutions for nurturing the research ecosystem and R&D base of the Universities in the country.

The fund under PURSE program is given to selected institutions across the country based on high impact scientific publications, h & i10 index and university ranking.