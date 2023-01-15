SKUAST Kashmir bags Rs 10 Crore grant from DST under PURSE Programme

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir has got another stamp of recognition for its excellence in research when its scientists competed for the prestigious grant of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and won Rs 10 crore for development of research infrastructure under DST’s Promotion of the University Research and Scientific Excellence (DST-PURSE) programme.
DST’s support under the program is aimed at strengthening the research capacity of research institutions for nurturing the research ecosystem and R&D base of the Universities in the country.
The fund under PURSE program is given to selected institutions across the country based on high impact scientific publications, h & i10 index and university ranking.
During a recently held meeting of the scientists of PURSE Project Implementation group at SKUAST-K, a roadmap was laid for the effective implementation of the project under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai.
Congratulating and lauding the efforts of Prof. Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, Director of Research & Coordinator of the project, and other group members, Vice Chancellor emphasized on the utilization of proposed high end infrastructural facility for outcome based quality research in the area of accelerated breeding of important crop varieties, vaccine development for economically important diseases of poultry & livestock, control of pests and diseases of crops and livestock, diagnostics and capacity building of stakeholders.
On the occasion, Prof. Sarfaraz Ahmad reiterated that apart from augmentation of scientific infrastructure the funds would also be utilised for Scientific Social Responsibility to develop linkages between science and society and also for handholding of start-ups.
Apart from SKUAST scientists and students, researchers from other institutions of the UT can utilize the facility for their research work.