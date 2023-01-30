Slippery conditions hit vehicular, pedestrian movement in city

Srinagar: Commuters faced a tough time to venture out on roads due to slippery conditions following snowfall in the summer capital.

Except for some medicine and provisional stores, shops across the city remained shut. A couple of clothes and shoe sellers however, were also seen open in Lal Chowk area.

Public transport maneuvered scarcely and commuters in numbers were seen asking private vehicles for a lift, who, in-view of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech at SK Stadium were also seen few in numbers.