Slow pace of beautification work hits vehicular movement at Lal Chowk

Srinagar: Commuters at the city centre Lal Chowk have expressed resentment against slow pace of beautification work under Smart City project saying it triggers traffic jam.

The commuters said that the slow pace of work on twin lanes opposite Biscoe School was taking a toll on them.

Commuters including the parents of school children in the vicinity said that they are having a tough time due to the slow pace of work on these lanes. They appealed to the authorities to speed up work so that they won’t face problems.

“Although the major part of the work in Lal Chowk has been completed, the work on these lanes connecting with Budshah Chowk is still going on at a slow pace. This point has become a major traffic bottleneck, giving commuters a tough time. During peak hours, the traffic comes to a standstill,” said Farooq Ahmad, a commuter.