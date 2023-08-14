Slow pace of Dalgate bridge construction irks commuters

The commuters said that the diversions triggered by the construction project are taking a toll on other routes in the area triggering heavy traffic jams.

The office goers and students said that a lot of time is wasted while being stuck in the traffic jams at Dalgate.

“This is also affecting the Harwan bound vehicles. During peak hours, the situation gets worse. Thousands of students and office goes take the routes which are crippled by the construction project,” said Adil Ahmad, a student.

The locals and traders in the vicinity of Badyari Chowk Dalgate say that this causes inconvenience for them. They said given the importance of the bridge, authorities should work overtime to finish the work.

“Our routine travel on the route has become nearly impossible. Our school-going children are also suffering. The issue is also hampering the movement of essential services. We hope that authorities will expedite work and soon the bridge will be constructed,” said a local at Dalgate.

When contacted, SE R&B, Sajad Naqib, said that the department has expedited the work on the bridge, and it is going on at full scale.

“The bridge will be open to the public by the end of December. First few months, the work was not visible as it was the start of the project. We had to work on diversions. Now you will witness visible changes in the work,” he said.