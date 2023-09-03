Slow pace of development works trigger frequent traffic jams in Srinagar

Srinagar: Frequent traffic jams in the summer capital triggered by slow pace of development projects are causing immense inconvenience to commuters.
The commuters said that mostly on the weekdays, there are long traffic jams which end up wasting their precious time while commuting.
Commuters said that traffic jams are witnessed across Lal Chowk areas, Dalgate, Nowpora , Khanyar, Natipora , Rainawari, Nowhatta and SaidaKadal. Besides there are gridlocks at major junctions of uptown areas. The commuters said that due to the bad condition of roads in Downtown, traffic jams have turned chronic.
“This year has been the year of traffic jams. There is not a single day when commuters are not stuck in traffic jams for hours during peak hours of morning and evening,’ said Shahid Ali, a commuter.
The locals in these areas said that essential services like ambulances also get stranded in traffic jams in Downtown, which can be detrimental for critical patients who are being shifted to hospitals.
The commuters said that multiple drainage projects and other road work have left the roads at Downtown in shambles. They said that the major bridge project at Dalgate triggers traffic jams for hours in the area.
“These roads are yet to be fixed, which is hindering the smooth traffic flow. There are long traffic jams at Dalgate due to the ongoing bridge project,” said Asif Ahmad, a commuter at Dalgate.
Meanwhile, the commuters said that at most of the junctions, the traffic is being managed manually because of the defunct traffic lights.
“Amid traffic diversions, the defunct smart traffic lights add to the issue. Due to this issue, the traffic flow is taking a hit,” said another commuter.
SSP Traffic City Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that as many roads are yet to be macadamised, it is hindering the traffic flow.
“As these road projects are completed, you will see a big change in traffic flow. These traffic jams will be reduced. There are issues in Downtown areas, and as the road condition is improved, there will be a smooth flow of traffic. There are major projects like Dalgate Bridge, and we hope these projects will finish soon, ending these traffic bottlenecks. We will ensure to put more men on the ground for improving traffic management,” Shah said.