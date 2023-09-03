Slow pace of development works trigger frequent traffic jams in Srinagar

Srinagar: Frequent traffic jams in the summer capital triggered by slow pace of development projects are causing immense inconvenience to commuters.

The commuters said that mostly on the weekdays, there are long traffic jams which end up wasting their precious time while commuting.

Commuters said that traffic jams are witnessed across Lal Chowk areas, Dalgate, Nowpora , Khanyar, Natipora , Rainawari, Nowhatta and SaidaKadal. Besides there are gridlocks at major junctions of uptown areas. The commuters said that due to the bad condition of roads in Downtown, traffic jams have turned chronic.

“This year has been the year of traffic jams. There is not a single day when commuters are not stuck in traffic jams for hours during peak hours of morning and evening,’ said Shahid Ali, a commuter.