SMART CITY | State-of-the-art market and craft centre to come up at Batamaloo

Srinagar: Work on state-of-the-art Souq Market and Craft Centre is going on full swing at Batamaloo locality here.

Being constructed as part of the Smart City project, the Souq Market and Craft Centre will have shops, eateries, public plazas and heritage shops.

“This will be another landmark in Srinagar. We have completed 70 percent of work on the project,” Athar Aamir Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) told Greater Kashmir.

Khan, who is also Commissioner SMC said this place at Batamaloo will be the first-of-its-kind market in Srinagar. “Srinagar is unique in terms of its built heritage, and natural and cultural heritage. It is bestowed with a diverse range of crafts of unique value. The city has a huge potential to scale up the craft markets leveraging the tourism potential by integrating it with crafts. In this regard, SSCL has envisaged the development of Souq Market and integrated Craft Centre at Batamaloo,” Khan said.