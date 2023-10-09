SMART SATELLITE TOWNSHIP | HC orders reassessment of land compensation to claimants

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Monday asked the government to re-asses the compensation charges to be paid to the 286 “camas” ( labourers) of the left over land of 3760 Kanals transferred to Srinagar Development Authority(SDA) for setting up of a Smart Satellite Township at Rakh-i-Gund Akashah at Bemina here.

“Paying of compensation/improvement charges to camas on the basis of assessment/valuation done years ago, i.e in the year 2001, is arbitrary,” said a judgment passed by Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal.

“As such, I am of the considered opinion that the Respondents (authorities) have to reassess the amount of compensation/improvement charges to be paid to camas (petitioners) based on the parameters/formula to be taken into count as per rules,” Justice Nargal said, adding, “as a necessary corollary, respondents are directed to reassess the payment of improvement charges to be paid to the camas including petitioners within a period of two months”.

Before the court, on behalf of the 286 petitioners their counsel submitted that they were not “camas” but “tenants”, saying, as such it was incumbent on the Government to initiate a process of acquisition under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and pay compensation to the petitioners at the market value to be assessed in terms of the Act.

However, he had also prayed that if the petitioners were not held to be "tenants", then as “camas” they were entitled to Rs 12 lakh of compensation per kanal of land as improvement charges, development charges and other charges for taking away the possession of land from them.