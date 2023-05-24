SMC catches stray dogs around Polo View market

Locals and traders said the issue of the growing stray dog menace has not been limited to residential areas of Srinagar. They said with the growing dog population, major landmarks and important places have been taken over by the stray dog population. They said over the past few years, the growing dog population has been showing its presence in important markets, hospitals, public parks, universities etc.

President Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Kashmir, Farhan Kitab, said that such initiatives by SMC are welcome and should continue.

“The stray dog issue gives the city ugly look. This is a good imitative which will help in keeping important markets clean from stray dogs. This will also reduce risk of dog attacks which has been on the rise recently. When the authorities are making good progress to facelift markets, the issue of dogs should be simultaneously addressed,” Kitab said.