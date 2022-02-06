SMC fails to prevent movement of stray animals on city roads

Srinagar: Residents of several areas in the summer capital have complained about the presence of stray animals on roads, saying they pose risk of accidents.

Residents of various areas including Bemina, Barzulla, Rawalpora, Bypass and Sanat Nagar said the increasing population of stray animals including cows, horses and dogs on roads hamper vehicular and pedestrian movement.

They said the stray animals stand in the middle of roads, bringing entire traffic to halt at times.