SMC fully prepared to deal with snowfall situation: Commissioner

Srinagar, Dec 14: Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Amir Khan on Thursday said that they were fully prepared to deal with any snowfall situation and that the men and machinery were alert to deal with any exigency.

Khan said SMC has divided Srinagar district into four zones and has established Zonal Control Rooms (ZCRs) to avoid inconvenience to people.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Khan said that authorities were fully prepared to deal with the situation this winter. He said the division of work has been devised and machinery required for snow clearance is on standby.

“The arrangements of snow clearance have been devised. A municipal level control room has also been established in the city which is being monitored by Joint Commissioner SMC level officer,” Khan said.

Divulging details, Khan said that the Srinagar city has been divided into four-zones and every zone will have zonal control room and zonal in-charges.

He said keeping the experience of past years into account the authorities have made better arrangements this year to undertake snow clearance arrangements.

“We have around 55 snow clearance machines in hand. We have augmented the infrastructure in the past two years and procured 45 new ones where as old machines have been re-augmented,” Khan said.

He added that deployment plan of men and machinery have been devised and the work will take place in two shifts during times of exigency.

“This year snow cat machines will be used, which is a special kind of vehicle having a special material layer to prevent any damage to roads,” he added.

“2800 personnel have been kept on alert. De-icing salt has been procured and dispatched to required offices. 85 permanent dewatering stations have also been kept ready to avoid blockages. Furthermore 25 dewatering mobile units have been put in place,” he added.

He urged people to avoid parking their vehicles in lanes during snowfall. “If you park your vehicle in lanes during snow, it gives us tough time to clear lanes and pave walkable road to pedestrians. I appeal to people that it is a combined responsibility of ours to avoid occupy lanes during snow,” he added.