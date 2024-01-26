SMC organises function

Srinagar, Jan 26: Today, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) celebrated the 75th Republic Day with great patriotism at its Central office here.

The ceremony was marked by the Unfurling of the National Flag by the Commissioner SMC/CEO, SSCL, Dr Owais Ahmed amidst a gathering of distinguished guests, officials, community leaders, senior citizens and youth.

The event commenced with the rendition of the National Anthem, which echoed through the premises, evoking a sense of pride and unity among all present.