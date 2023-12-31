SMC organises functions under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Srinagar, Dec 31: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) today successfully extended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) by hosting events at two new locations within the SMC Jurisdiction – Hamdaniya Colony and Allochi Bagh.

The gatherings provided a valuable platform for officers and officials from various departments to interact with the local community, promoting a spirit of collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Representatives from diverse departments took the opportunity to elucidate the core objectives and procedural intricacies of their respective schemes, with the aim of bridging information gaps and ensuring that citizens are well-informed about the numerous benefits and assistance programs available to them.