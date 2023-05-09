SMC removes Matka Kulfi vendors at Bohri Kadal

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation today removed ice cream vendors from decade old famous "Matka Kulfi" spot at Bohri Kadal area in Downtown.
According to SMC officials, the ice cream vendors had encroached on the space resulting in traffic jams in the area. This action comes a day after SMC issued directions to ward officer of Ward 6. Mukhtar Ahmad Khan.
“We removed the vendors on the directions of SMC Commissioner. We removed encroachment at Matka Kulfi spot and seized their carts as well. Due to this ice cream spot, there was a traffic mess. People used to stop their vehicles on the road and eat matka kulfie. We have orders from SMC Commissioner to remove all encroachments in the city including Downtown," he said.
However, the vendors said the spot is famous for Matka Kulfi and this adds charm to Downtown. "Downtown is famous for street food, desserts, ice creams like Matka Kulfi, market, heritage and other things. How can they vanish decades old ice cream spot?," they said.
A local Farhad Ahmad said people from different areas reach here to relish this unique ice cream.
"This ice cream spot too has a historic significance. Downtown is famous for these things. So removing the famous Matka Kulfi spot is not a good decision.SMC must provide an alternative spot for these vendors," he added.