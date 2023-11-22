SMC Senior Citizens Forum holds convention

Srinagar, Nov 22: In a significant gathering aimed at addressing the concerns of retired employees, the Senior Citizens Forum under the aegis of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) convened a one-day convention at the Municipal Community Hall in Suthrashahi, Karan Nagar.

A statement said that the convention chaired by Haji Bashir Ahmad Bhat, President of the SMC Senior Citizens Forum, the event drew a large participation of senior citizens, with the esteemed Commissioner of SMC, Athar Amir (IAS), gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The convention commenced with a palpable sense of camaraderie, as retired pensioners and senior officers of the SMC, emotionally embraced one another, reflecting the bonds forged over years of service. The atmosphere was further enriched with the recitation of Quran Sharief and Naat e Sharief, setting a solemn tone for the day’s proceedings.

Manzoor Ahmad Taray, the General Secretary of SMC Senior Citizens Forum, extended a warm welcome to Chief Guest Jenab Athar Amir, outlining the purpose of the convention and expressing gratitude for his presence. Haji Bashir Ahmad Bhat, in his inaugural speech, commended the outstanding work accomplished during the tenure of Athar Amir and shed light on the present condition of retired SMC employees.

President Bhat also seized the opportunity to seek support from Chief Guest Athar Amir in establishing a Municipal Health Center. The proposed centre aims to provide medical check-ups for both in-service and retired SMC employees, addressing a crucial need within the community.

Commissioner SMC, Athar Amir, acknowledged the pivotal role played by SMC employees, both retired and in-service, in enhancing the image of the municipal corporation. Approximately 200 retired employees actively participated in the convention, bringing to the forefront a spectrum of issues and concerns relevant to their post-service lives. Hakim Aijaz Ali, Senior Vice President, delivered a vote of thanks to Chief Guest Jenab Athar Amir and all retired employees who contributed to the event’s success.