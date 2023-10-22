SMC sits on stray dog menace

Srinagar: Growing dog population in the summer capital has assumed horrendous dimensions with the Srinagar Municipal Corporation failing to check the menace.

People from various areas of Srinagar are concerned over the growing population of stray dogs. “It is ironic that even scores of stray dogs are present in Srinagar commercial hub Lal Chowk which is thronged by a large number of people including tourists. If this is the situation in the city centre, we can imagine the situation in other areas,” said Abdul Hamid, a pedestrian while pointing towards a pack of stray dogs near refurbished Ghanta Ghar.

Experts believe that unless a mass drive of sterilisation of dogs is initiated, the minimal surgeries to sterilise dogs will serve no purpose.

As per the recent data from the Anti-Rabies Clinic at SMHS Hospital, between April to October this year, Srinagar recorded 346 canine bite cases, which is the highest number across Kashmir.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, Dr. H U Malik, who has served the Animal Birth Control Unit at SKUAST Shuhama and looked over the sterilisation program, said that given the huge dog population in Srinagar and Shuhama being the only facility until a few months back, there is an acute need of a mass sterilisation programme.