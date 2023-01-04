SMC wakes up to encroachment of roads, footpaths

Srinagar: In a bid to clear roads and footpaths from encroachment, Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment wing carried out a massive drive in the summer capital.
As per officials, the drive on Wednesday focused on the areas of HMT, Qamarwari, Sanat Nagar, and adjoining areas.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the drive was part of a seven-day anti-encroachment drive to clear roads from illegal encroachments and make them safe for pedestrians and commuters.
“This will also allow smooth movement of traffic in these areas. During the drive, major roads at Qamarwari, HMT and Sanatnagar were cleared of vendors and other illegal installations,” said an official.
The officials said that the drive was carried out in collaboration with Srinagar Traffic Police in order to clear roads for smooth movement of traffic.
Bashir Bhat, anti-encroachment officer SMC said many illegal kiosks and stalls were set up by vendors blocking footpaths.
“We cleared these spots and also seized carts that had been put up on roads. Our aim is to clear footpaths for pedestrians and make roads safe. Despite many warnings, the vendors are putting up stalls on footpaths and even on roadsides, resulting in traffic jams. This forced pedestrians to walk in the middle of the road while risking their lives,” Bhat said.
Officials said they would extend the anti-encroachment drive and collaborate with Police as well to make the drive more effective.
Officials said that Srinagar is reeling under massive traffic jams due to roads occupied by vendors.
To mention, Greater Kashmir did a series of stories on the issue of traffic jams in the summer capital triggered by roadside parking and vendors.
The officials at SMC said they will also act against shopkeepers who place their goods on footpaths causing inconvenience to pedestrians.