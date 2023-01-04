SMC wakes up to encroachment of roads, footpaths

Srinagar: In a bid to clear roads and footpaths from encroachment, Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment wing carried out a massive drive in the summer capital.

As per officials, the drive on Wednesday focused on the areas of HMT, Qamarwari, Sanat Nagar, and adjoining areas.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the drive was part of a seven-day anti-encroachment drive to clear roads from illegal encroachments and make them safe for pedestrians and commuters.

“This will also allow smooth movement of traffic in these areas. During the drive, major roads at Qamarwari, HMT and Sanatnagar were cleared of vendors and other illegal installations,” said an official.