SMC’s Safai Mitras felicitated

Srinagar: To commemorate the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and recognise the invaluable efforts of the Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) in maintaining cleanliness in the City, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Tuesday organised a grand event at Sher-e-Kashmir(SK) Park.

The programme was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad as the Chief Guest.

The event was held under the theme of “Swachhata Hi Seva” aimed to acknowledge and appreciate the dedicated Safai Mitras(sanitation workers) for their relentless hard work and significant contribution towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Campaign). The highlight of the event was the provision of health check-ups for the Safai Mitras, ensuring their well-being and emphasizing their importance in the community.

During his address, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar expressed his admiration and gratitude towards the Safai Mitras for their tireless efforts in keeping the Srinagar City clean and clear of garbage. He recognised their unwavering commitment and lauded their role as unsung heroes in achieving the vision of a Clean J&K. He further applauded their dedication and perseverance, acknowledging that their work has a direct impact on the overall well-being and quality of life for the residents of the City.