SMHS Hospital administration admits gaps in patient care

On Wednesday, Greater Kashmir had carried an article titled ‘Kashmir Hospital needs to get Well soon’ in its Health Page, highlighting the miseries of patients at various hospitals including SMHS Hospital. The SMHS Hospital administration, as per a document accessed by Greater Kashmir, has written to Principal GMC Srinagar seeking a rebuttal of the article.

About the hardships faced by patients while travelling between SMHS Hospital and Super Specialty Hospital on wheel chairs and trolleys in absence of an overhead bridge, the SMHS Hospital has said it was providing transport to admitted patients, not OPD ones.

“A few patients who visit the hospital on OPD basis and require consultation at Super Specialty Hospital use trolleys, wheel chairs on their own '' while stating that admitted patients are provided an ambulance to and from the hospital. The hospital has said that a proposal for construction of a flyover is under active consideration of the Government which will help patients cross over to the other hospital and back from there “without endangering their lives”.