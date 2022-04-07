SMHS Hospital administration admits gaps in patient care

Srinagar: SMHS Hospital administration has admitted to gaps in patient care and underscored the need for upgrading facilities saying Rs one crore is needed for maintenance work of the hospital.
Reacting to an article carried by Greater Kashmir in its Health Page, the SMHS Hospital administration has detailed out various facets of the points raised in the piece about the immediate need for patient-friendly measures at this hospital and others.
On Wednesday, Greater Kashmir had carried an article titled ‘Kashmir Hospital needs to get Well soon’ in its Health Page, highlighting the miseries of patients at various hospitals including SMHS Hospital. The SMHS Hospital administration, as per a document accessed by Greater Kashmir, has written to Principal GMC Srinagar seeking a rebuttal of the article.
About the hardships faced by patients while travelling between SMHS Hospital and Super Specialty Hospital on wheel chairs and trolleys in absence of an overhead bridge, the SMHS Hospital has said it was providing transport to admitted patients, not OPD ones.
“A few patients who visit the hospital on OPD basis and require consultation at Super Specialty Hospital use trolleys, wheel chairs on their own '' while stating that admitted patients are provided an ambulance to and from the hospital. The hospital has said that a proposal for construction of a flyover is under active consideration of the Government which will help patients cross over to the other hospital and back from there “without endangering their lives”.
The Hospital administration has said that the 96 bedded Sarai of SMHS Hospital has been allocated for OPDs, Labs and some departments of the medical college.
“The building was commissioned in 2013-14 for providing accommodation to patients/attendants from far flung areas, especially those requiring chemotherapy, radiotherapy for a long continuous period,” reads the document.
It has claimed that the issue of its non-availability has been taken up with the Principal of the medical college for orders of evacuation “so that the space is utilised to accommodate a maximum number of patients and attendants. The Greater Kashmir article had written “The absence of Sarai in almost all hospitals and hundreds of people living in the corridors of the hospitals is the face of our patient care.”
The SMHS Hospital has said that maintenance and upkeep of the hospital is carried out from time to time by the Government. “Recently we have sought cost estimates of Rs 1 crore from R&B department to carry out beautification of the hospital, which includes repairs and renovation,” the SMHS Hospital administration has written in response to the allegation that the hospital is in need of immediate steps for upkeep. The Greater Kashmir article had mentioned “Patients deserve a healthcare facility that is also comfortable.” “Inside the hospital wards, especially those on the ground floor, the stench emanating from the washrooms wraps up the entire existence of the patient there. The old, defunct plumbing and the broken doors is a perpetual issue at the hospital. The dark and dingy extensions of the wards and the poor ventilation in every area scream for some attention.”
The Hospital has also said that being one of the largest tertiary care hospitals in the Valley, a huge rush of patients is received and the hospital administration attempts to render optimal OPD and IPD service.
This is to respond to the Greater Kashmir article stating that the lack of optimal staff in sync with the load of patients received was a reason that more attendants were needed for every patient.
“The attendants of patients, in our settings, are one of the most important links between prescription and treatment. With the nursing staff being the bare minimum and all the needs of the patient, be it collection of samples for investigation, getting medicines and watching over the IV lines is done by the attendants,” reads the Greater Kashmir article.