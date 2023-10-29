SMHS Hospital takes lead in bariatric surgeries

Srinagar: In a significant development in the field of bariatric surgery, Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital has performed over 100 successful procedures since 2018.

Prof (Dr) Mushtaq Chalkoo, a senior laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeon, who leads the Minimal Invasive Unit at SMHS Hospital, has been a driving force behind this ground-breaking effort to address health issues related to obesity.

Bariatric surgery, a medical procedure designed to combat obesity, has gained prominence in recent years. It becomes necessary when traditional approaches like diet and exercise prove ineffective, especially in cases where obesity leads to severe health complications. Some weight-loss procedures restrict the amount a person can eat.

Prof. Chalkoo explained that bariatric surgeries have proven highly effective in alleviating various health complications associated with obesity, such as diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, arthritis, fatty liver, and other related diseases.

He emphasised that the risk of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension significantly increases with a higher body mass index (BMI).

"People often seek bariatric surgeries at high costs elsewhere, but here at SMHS Hospital, these life-changing procedures are performed free of charge," Prof Chalkoo said.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy BMI, which should ideally fall between 18.4 and 24.9. When the BMI reaches 30 or above, it indicates obesity and may necessitate medical intervention.