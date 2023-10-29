SMHS Hospital takes lead in bariatric surgeries

Srinagar: In a significant development in the field of bariatric surgery, Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital has performed over 100 successful procedures since 2018.
Prof (Dr) Mushtaq Chalkoo, a senior laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeon, who leads the Minimal Invasive Unit at SMHS Hospital, has been a driving force behind this ground-breaking effort to address health issues related to obesity.
Bariatric surgery, a medical procedure designed to combat obesity, has gained prominence in recent years. It becomes necessary when traditional approaches like diet and exercise prove ineffective, especially in cases where obesity leads to severe health complications. Some weight-loss procedures restrict the amount a person can eat.
Prof. Chalkoo explained that bariatric surgeries have proven highly effective in alleviating various health complications associated with obesity, such as diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, arthritis, fatty liver, and other related diseases.
He emphasised that the risk of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension significantly increases with a higher body mass index (BMI).
"People often seek bariatric surgeries at high costs elsewhere, but here at SMHS Hospital, these life-changing procedures are performed free of charge," Prof Chalkoo said.
He highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy BMI, which should ideally fall between 18.4 and 24.9. When the BMI reaches 30 or above, it indicates obesity and may necessitate medical intervention.
"When individuals struggling with obesity visit our hospital, we first recommend lifestyle changes. This includes exercise, joining a gym, and modifying dietary habits. In cases where substantial weight loss is needed, which might take around six months, we advocate these changes," he said.
Prof Chalkoo said for individuals with a BMI of 30 or higher, bariatric surgery is often the recommended path.
He said that bariatric surgery serves as a crucial tool for individuals who have struggled to lose weight despite continuous efforts. It helps them reach their target weight and improve their overall health.
"Bariatric surgery not only aids in weight loss but also improves comorbidities associated with obesity and enhances the quality of life. Given the global concern over obesity, this surgical option is increasingly important in Kashmir and beyond,” he said.
“Our dedicated team including bariatric surgeons, anesthesiologists and critical care is committed to providing safe and successful surgeries to enhance the well-being of our patients," Chalkoo added.