Snow Clearance Plan finalised in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 19: In order to gear up the District Administration and machinery to deal winter challenges particularly with regard to current weather advisory, a meeting of all District/Sectoral Officers was today held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

The DC took a detailed review of overall winter preparedness in the district including, health care facilities, power and water supply position, availability of ration, fuel, LPG and other essentials, besides arrangements put in place for timely snow clearance across the district to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, ambulances etc.

At the outset, the DC stressed on taking preventive and precautionary measures well in advance so that routine functioning at all essential installations, besides trade, transport, essential supplies and other routine works are not affected.

He also stressed the Officers on readying men and machinery to ensure timely redressal of weather vagaries and subsequent interruptions of supply of water, electricity and road closure due to snowfall.

During the meeting, the DC directed for setting up of a special Joint Control Room in the district to redress the winter-related complaints of the general public on a fast track basis. He stressed the concern to ensure a prompt response system is placed to ensure hassle-free supply of essential services to the people and instructed that response time should be minimized while facing any emergency like situations.

The DC also took first hand appraisal of the preparations made with regard to clearance of Snow.