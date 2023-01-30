Snowfall affects normal life in Srinagar

Srinagar: Heavy snowfall brought life to a standstill in the summer capital on Tuesday with people waking up to blocked roads, power disruption and water-logging.

Reports said that power disruption was reported in various areas of Srinagar city, including Downtown and Uptown localities. “We were left without power supply from the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, and power was not restored after passing of almost a day,” said a local from Hazratbal.

The locals from Downtown also said that many areas faced power disruptions following the snowfall.

Farooq Ahmad, Executive Engineer (Transmission) said that said all transmission lines, including over 260 feeders, were active by the end of the day.