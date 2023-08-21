Social impact worker Arhan Bagati vows to address longstanding issues of Bagh-e-Mehtab residents

Srinagar: In a move that rekindles hope and seeks to bring tangible change, Arhan Bagati, a renowned social impact worker and founder of the Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI), a private research organisation headquartered in Srinagar, has embarked on a mission to address long-standing issues plaguing the residents of Bagh-e-Mehtab here.

Bagati said for more than a decade, this locality has grappled with an array of challenges. “There is an inadequate sanitation system, persistent drainage issues, and a lack of road maintenance. But the concerns don’t stop there. Residents are battling community-centric issues such as poorly maintained public parks and frustrating restrictions on house repairs imposed by authorities.”

“Furthermore, there is a growing cry for designated playing fields. With drug abuse cases on the rise among the youth of the area, residents believe that fostering a love for sports could be an essential deterrent,” Bagati said.