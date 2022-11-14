Sonth organises anti-pollution drive in Srinagar

Srinagar: Sonth, a non-profit environmental conservation group run by students held a drive here.

In a statement, Sonth said the drive was aimed at bringing down the levels of air pollution in Srinagar, which sees a severe jump in the winter season.

“Commuters were asked by volunteers to turn off their vehicles at red lights. In this regard, posters were also distributed among people to bring down the levels of air pollution and mitigate the effects of air pollution and climate change in particular,” the statement said.