SP College celebrates International Wetland Day

Srinagar: The NSS units of SP College Srinagar in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Water Management organised a webinar to observe International Wetland Day, here.

The webinar witnessed a knowledgeable interaction and exchange of thoughts regarding importance and conservation of wetlands. The proceedings started with introductory remarks about the programme by Dr Khalida Hassan (NSS PO).

The Principal of the College, Dr Khurshid Ahmad Khan presented a formal address. Addressing the NSS volunteers, he insisted on their social and individual responsibility towards these natural assets.