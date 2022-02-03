SP College celebrates International Wetland Day
Srinagar: The NSS units of SP College Srinagar in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Water Management organised a webinar to observe International Wetland Day, here.
The webinar witnessed a knowledgeable interaction and exchange of thoughts regarding importance and conservation of wetlands. The proceedings started with introductory remarks about the programme by Dr Khalida Hassan (NSS PO).
The Principal of the College, Dr Khurshid Ahmad Khan presented a formal address. Addressing the NSS volunteers, he insisted on their social and individual responsibility towards these natural assets.
The speaker for the event Dr Javeed Iqbal Bhat (Professor, Department of Environmental Science SKUAST-K, Srinagar) gave a scientific and holistic overview of challenges faced by our wetlands.
Dr Javeed was phenomenal in explaining the approaches and responsibilities for NSS volunteers in making these wetlands survive for a long time.
Presenting the word of thanks to the speaker, Dr Humaira Qadri (HOD EWM) stressed upon the need to realise the importance of responsibilities of experts, policy makers, law implementation agencies and individual citizens for preservation and conservation of these much important and mostly ignored ecosystems.
The concluding remarks were presented by Dr. Syed Raashid (NSS PO), who also insisted upon the NSS volunteers to be responsible citizens’ and carry the conservation message to the grassroots level for the environmental sustainability and wetland conservation.
The programme concluded with the screening of a documentary prepared by NSS volunteers regarding conservation of wetlands.