SP College commemorates National Youth Day

Srinagar, Jan 13: Under the aegis of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Red Ribbon Club of Sri Pratap College organized a week-long activities to commemorate National Youth Day.

In this connection, a virtual symposium on the theme, “It’s all in the mind” was coordinated by the Convenor and members of Red Ribbon Club.

The proceedings of the online symposium was moderated by Dr. Mehraj Bashir, Assistant Professor from Department of Zoology.

After welcoming the participants, he introduced the theme of the event and talked about the importance of youth who are the harbinger of revolution and change.

The Principal of the college, Prof (Dr.) Ghulam Qureshi Jeelani presided over the whole event and talked at length about the role of youth in taking India to new heights.

He also spoke about the importance of this day wherein the day is celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of one of the greatest philosopher and spiritual leader of the nation.

He also acknowledged that the youth are an important asset of our nation and reflected on the developmental journey of the country to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The event started with the speech of student participants who talked at length about the importance of this day vis-a-vis youth and their role in education, skill development, entrepreneurship and enhancing the country’s standing at the Global High Table.

The students also spoke on the theme of the symposium, by expressing that to start by ourselves is all in the mind and a drop in ocean is enough to bring about a change.

The event saw overwhelming participation of students and as many as 12 student speakers spoke on the theme.

The online symposium concluded with a formal vote of thanks presented by Prof. Nuzhat Rehman, Assistant Professor and Convenor Red Ribbon Club.