SP College launches signature campaign against drug trafficking

Srinagar: The NSS Units of Sri Pratap College today launched a signature campaign against drug trafficking and drug abuse as part of the institution's constant efforts to create awareness regarding drug abuse.
The campaign was launched by the Director Colleges Higher Education Department, Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai and the Principal of the College, Prof. (Dr) Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi.
Director Planning HED, Ashu Gupta, Principals of Degree Colleges, police personnel also marked their signature in support of the campaign.
Prof Yasmeen Ashai urged the students to take the campaign seriously so that the awareness regarding drug abuse reaches every section of the community.
Speaking on the occasion, the Principal of the College directed the NSS volunteers to take the campaign beyond the boundaries of the college and involve people from other institutions to strengthen the campaign.
NSS programme officers Dr. Nadia Shah and Dr. Syeed Rashid Maqsood coordinated the campaign and directed the NSS volunteers in groups to different sections of the society to reach the target of 1K signatures.