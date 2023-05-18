SP College launches signature campaign against drug trafficking

Srinagar: The NSS Units of Sri Pratap College today launched a signature campaign against drug trafficking and drug abuse as part of the institution's constant efforts to create awareness regarding drug abuse.

The campaign was launched by the Director Colleges Higher Education Department, Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai and the Principal of the College, Prof. (Dr) Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi.

Director Planning HED, Ashu Gupta, Principals of Degree Colleges, police personnel also marked their signature in support of the campaign.

Prof Yasmeen Ashai urged the students to take the campaign seriously so that the awareness regarding drug abuse reaches every section of the community.