SP College organises seminar

Srinagar: The P. G. Department of Environmental Science and Department of Environment and Water Management, Sri Pratap College, Srinagar as part of World Environment Week celebrations today organised an inter-college seminar on the theme ‘Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature’.

The programme started with address by the Principal of the college, Prof. (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan. The Principal highlighted the role played by environmental awareness in creating a more sustainable world and the importance of environmental education under the National Educational Policy.