SP College organises seminar

Srinagar: The P. G. Department of Environmental Science and Department of Environment and Water Management, Sri Pratap College, Srinagar as part of World Environment Week celebrations today organised an inter-college seminar on the theme ‘Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature’.
The programme started with address by the Principal of the college, Prof. (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan. The Principal highlighted the role played by environmental awareness in creating a more sustainable world and the importance of environmental education under the National Educational Policy.
The organising secretary of the programme, Dr. Qazi Ashiq Hussain introduced the programme and gave details of the week-long events.
The keynote speaker for the programme Prof. (Dr.) Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Professor Department of Botany, University of Kashmir, Srinagar gave an extended and elaborate lecture on the significance of World Environment Day and explained the significance of sustainability in our day to day life and how to attain an environmentally sound development.
The guest of honour on the occasion, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Mir emphasised the need to protect environment and livelihoods simultaneously.