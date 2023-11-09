SP College, SKIMS organise medical camp

Srinagar, Nov 9: The Interdisciplinary research Centre of Sri Pratap College, today organised a free medical camp in association with the Department of Endocrinology, SKIMS, Srinagar.

The Patron of the event, Prof (Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Quraeshi, Principal Sri Pratap College Srinagar gave a detailed description of the need of the hour to organize such events for the benefit of the society in general and students in particular.

The chief guest of the event, Dr. Shariq Rashid Masoodi, Professor, Department of Endocrinology, SKIMS, Soura gave a detailed presentation on various “Lifestyle disorders” which are creating nuisance around the globe. He impressed upon the students to carry out a healthy lifestyle.

The program coordinator, Dr. Ghulam Hassan, Convener Interdisciplinary research Centre of Sri Pratap College explained to the audience in detail the structure of the program to be followed during the day.

A team of Doctors, Senior residents and paramedical staff from the Department of Endocrinology, SKIMS worked throughout the day to carry out the sampling and counselling of all registered candidates.

Over 300 registered candidates including students, faculty and non-teaching staff were assessed, advised, and counselled in the camp.

The camp included free medical consultation, endocrinology screening, blood sample collection, blood sugar measurement, BP measurement, Body Mass Index (BMI), Vitamin D assessment and Thyroid Profile.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr. Shazia Mushtaq, Associate Professor, Department of Botany. She detailed out the global data on the Lifestyle diseases to the audience.