Special drive for nominated Govt officials at Passport office on May 6

Srinagar: Passport Office Srinagar is going to organise a special drive for Government officers and officials deputed for Hajj duty 2023 on May 6.

Regional passport officer Kashmir and Ladakh, Davinder Kumar told news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) that applicants applying for official passports nominated for Hajj deputation 2023 are requested to attend Regional Passport Office Srinagar on May 06 (Saturday) to process their Passport applications.