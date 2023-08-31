Speeding tippers go unchecked during evening hours in Srinagar

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed concern over movement of speeding tippers during evening hours on various routes in the summer capital.

Several commuters said after 8 pm, tippers move at a fast speed across Srinagar posing risk of accidents. “Most of these tippers are number less and ply at fast speed to make more trips during night. This is done at the cost of endangering commuters,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.

To mention, several accidents have occurred in Srinagar involving tippers in the last several years, mostly at Bypass stretch. “Traffic authorities must start drive in evening hours to prevent over-speeding by tippers,” they said.