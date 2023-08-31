Speeding tippers go unchecked during evening hours in Srinagar

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed concern over movement of speeding tippers during evening hours on various routes in the summer capital.
Several commuters said after 8 pm, tippers move at a fast speed across Srinagar posing risk of accidents. “Most of these tippers are number less and ply at fast speed to make more trips during night. This is done at the cost of endangering commuters,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.
To mention, several accidents have occurred in Srinagar involving tippers in the last several years, mostly at Bypass stretch. “Traffic authorities must start drive in evening hours to prevent over-speeding by tippers,” they said.
Commuters said that these tippers mostly ply at fast speeding on various roads including Sonwar, Dalgate, MA Road, Munwarabad. Rainawari, Saida Kadal. Hawal and Lal Bazar.
“It is risk to drive on city roads during evening and night hours as speeding vehicles like tippers and trucks move without any check. Most of the accidents involving tippers occur at intersections as drivers of these heavy vehicles hardly abide by traffic signals. We make a fervent appeal to SSP Traffic (CITY) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah to start a drive during evening and night and take action against these numberless and speeding tippers,” they added.