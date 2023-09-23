Speeding vehicle crushes woman to death at Bemina

Srinagar: A woman, hailing from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, was killed after she was hit by an over speeding vehicle near Children’s Hospital here at Bemina on Saturday late evening, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a vehicle hit a woman near Bemina area of Srinagar, and soon after the incident, the lady was taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The woman has been identified as Muneera, wife of Mehraj-ud-din of Hajin Bandipora.